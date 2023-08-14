NG Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore, down 18.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in June 2023 down 18.16% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 132.75% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 115.25% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

NG Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2022.

NG Industries shares closed at 115.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.57% returns over the last 6 months and 60.29% over the last 12 months.