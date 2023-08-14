English
    NG Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore, down 18.16% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NG Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in June 2023 down 18.16% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 132.75% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 115.25% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

    NG Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2022.

    NG Industries shares closed at 115.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.57% returns over the last 6 months and 60.29% over the last 12 months.

    NG Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.534.205.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.534.205.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.550.891.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.580.540.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.480.52
    Depreciation0.120.130.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.331.961.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.200.67
    Other Income2.021.150.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.421.351.05
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.421.341.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.421.341.05
    Tax0.390.190.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.031.150.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.031.150.87
    Equity Share Capital3.353.353.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.053.432.60
    Diluted EPS6.053.432.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.053.432.60
    Diluted EPS6.053.432.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:22 pm

