NG Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore, down 10.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore in December 2022 down 10.57% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021.