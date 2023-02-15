English
    NG Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore, down 10.57% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NG Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.07 crore in December 2022 down 10.57% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021.

    NG Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in December 2021.

    NG Industries shares closed at 78.95 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.37% returns over the last 6 months and 8.52% over the last 12 months.

    NG Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.074.894.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.074.894.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.541.341.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.600.610.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.610.50
    Depreciation0.130.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.932.131.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.070.37
    Other Income1.105.741.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.455.811.46
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.455.811.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.455.811.46
    Tax0.280.680.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.175.131.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.175.131.36
    Equity Share Capital3.353.353.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.4915.304.07
    Diluted EPS3.4915.304.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.4915.304.07
    Diluted EPS3.4915.304.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

