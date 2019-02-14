NG Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, down 0.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in December 2018 down 0.52% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2018 up 52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2018 up 30.51% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2017.

NG Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2017.

NG Industries shares closed at 58.00 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.55% over the last 12 months.