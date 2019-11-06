NFL Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,661.96 crore, up 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,661.96 crore in September 2019 up 13.1% from Rs. 3,237.74 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.59 crore in September 2019 down 66.05% from Rs. 72.43 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.92 crore in September 2019 down 27.19% from Rs. 212.77 crore in September 2018.

NFL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.48 in September 2018.

NFL shares closed at 29.15 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.19% returns over the last 6 months and -16.60% over the last 12 months.