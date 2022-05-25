NFL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,442.29 crore, up 50.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,442.29 crore in March 2022 up 50.02% from Rs. 2,961.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2022 up 1684.54% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.20 crore in March 2022 up 47.46% from Rs. 126.95 crore in March 2021.

NFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

NFL shares closed at 52.90 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -20.87% over the last 12 months.