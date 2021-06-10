NFL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,961.17 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 09:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Fertilizers are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,961.17 crore in March 2021 down 1.77% from Rs. 3,014.43 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021 up 98.73% from Rs. 239.35 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.95 crore in March 2021 down 56.58% from Rs. 292.40 crore in March 2020.
NFL shares closed at 71.00 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 89.59% returns over the last 6 months and 166.92% over the last 12 months.
|National Fertilizers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,961.17
|2,938.69
|3,014.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,961.17
|2,938.69
|3,014.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,075.35
|998.54
|1,215.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|295.34
|490.18
|112.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|304.27
|82.88
|142.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|829.00
|Employees Cost
|154.89
|147.11
|144.47
|Depreciation
|77.63
|79.36
|127.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,017.29
|1,009.54
|304.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.40
|131.08
|138.95
|Other Income
|12.92
|5.19
|25.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.32
|136.27
|164.58
|Interest
|52.63
|58.52
|99.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.31
|77.75
|65.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-388.85
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.31
|77.75
|-323.81
|Tax
|-0.27
|22.62
|-84.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.04
|55.13
|-239.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.04
|55.13
|-239.35
|Equity Share Capital
|490.58
|490.58
|490.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|1.12
|-4.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|1.12
|-4.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|1.12
|-4.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|1.12
|-4.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited