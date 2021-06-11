NFL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,961.17 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,961.17 crore in March 2021 down 1.77% from Rs. 3,014.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021 up 98.73% from Rs. 239.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.95 crore in March 2021 down 56.58% from Rs. 292.40 crore in March 2020.

NFL shares closed at 71.30 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.39% returns over the last 6 months and 168.05% over the last 12 months.