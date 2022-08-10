 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NFL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,454.65 crore, up 145.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,454.65 crore in June 2022 up 145.2% from Rs. 2,632.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.60 crore in June 2022 up 2647.95% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.29 crore in June 2022 up 175.61% from Rs. 104.60 crore in June 2021.

NFL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2021.

NFL shares closed at 50.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.13% returns over the last 6 months and -17.06% over the last 12 months.

National Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,454.65 4,442.29 2,632.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,454.65 4,442.29 2,632.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,554.17 2,156.19 1,176.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 803.31 1,698.42 906.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 842.28 -1,472.22 -712.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 165.68 181.85 154.49
Depreciation 86.99 85.46 82.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,808.60 1,698.81 1,009.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 193.62 93.78 14.45
Other Income 7.68 7.96 7.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.30 101.74 22.44
Interest 51.20 38.09 27.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 150.10 63.65 -5.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 150.10 63.65 -5.03
Tax 38.50 15.48 -0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.60 48.17 -4.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.60 48.17 -4.38
Equity Share Capital 490.58 490.58 490.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.27 0.98 -0.09
Diluted EPS 2.27 0.98 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.27 0.98 -0.09
Diluted EPS 2.27 0.98 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #National Fertilizers #NFL #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.