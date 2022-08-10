NFL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,454.65 crore, up 145.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,454.65 crore in June 2022 up 145.2% from Rs. 2,632.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.60 crore in June 2022 up 2647.95% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.29 crore in June 2022 up 175.61% from Rs. 104.60 crore in June 2021.

NFL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2021.

NFL shares closed at 50.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.13% returns over the last 6 months and -17.06% over the last 12 months.