NFL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,547.04 crore, up 17.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,547.04 crore in June 2019 up 17.52% from Rs. 2,167.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.02 crore in June 2019 down 255.31% from Rs. 41.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.42 crore in June 2019 down 78.82% from Rs. 148.37 crore in June 2018.

NFL shares closed at 32.55 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.70% returns over the last 6 months and -28.38% over the last 12 months.