NFL standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,167.36 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,167.36 2,095.73 1,875.79 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,167.36 2,095.73 1,875.79 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,006.75 994.60 767.27 Purchase of Traded Goods 621.46 134.23 343.73 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -633.85 -204.47 -265.97 Power & Fuel 678.95 654.44 579.36 Employees Cost 139.69 186.51 145.97 Depreciation 18.14 17.62 14.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 207.57 192.34 219.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.65 120.46 72.32 Other Income 1.58 30.50 7.79 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.23 150.96 80.11 Interest 64.32 46.72 40.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.91 104.24 39.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 65.91 104.24 39.66 Tax 24.69 36.56 13.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.22 67.68 25.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.22 67.68 25.87 Equity Share Capital 490.58 490.58 490.58 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.84 1.38 0.53 Diluted EPS 0.84 1.38 0.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.84 1.38 0.53 Diluted EPS 0.84 1.38 0.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 5.05 Share Holding (%) -- -- 10.29 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 44.01 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 89.71