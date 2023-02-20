NFL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,137.34 crore, up 99.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Fertilizers are:Net Sales at Rs 10,137.34 crore in December 2022 up 99.09% from Rs. 5,091.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 588.62 crore in December 2022 up 6712.73% from Rs. 8.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 970.07 crore in December 2022 up 646.49% from Rs. 129.95 crore in December 2021.
NFL EPS has increased to Rs. 12.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021.
|NFL shares closed at 64.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.23% returns over the last 6 months and 28.20% over the last 12 months.
|National Fertilizers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10,137.34
|6,756.69
|5,091.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10,137.34
|6,756.69
|5,091.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,805.30
|3,045.07
|1,695.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,816.93
|2,735.94
|1,494.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|302.42
|-1,586.76
|261.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|213.28
|157.25
|152.35
|Depreciation
|89.63
|87.30
|84.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,062.39
|2,220.37
|1,365.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|847.39
|97.52
|37.39
|Other Income
|33.05
|7.89
|7.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|880.44
|105.41
|45.28
|Interest
|94.11
|72.70
|33.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|786.33
|32.71
|11.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|786.33
|32.71
|11.55
|Tax
|197.71
|7.96
|2.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|588.62
|24.75
|8.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|588.62
|24.75
|8.64
|Equity Share Capital
|490.58
|490.58
|490.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.00
|0.50
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|12.00
|0.50
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.00
|0.50
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|12.00
|0.50
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited