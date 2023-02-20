NFL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,137.34 crore, up 99.09% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 10,137.34 6,756.69 5,091.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10,137.34 6,756.69 5,091.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,805.30 3,045.07 1,695.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 3,816.93 2,735.94 1,494.64 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 302.42 -1,586.76 261.64 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 213.28 157.25 152.35 Depreciation 89.63 87.30 84.67 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2,062.39 2,220.37 1,365.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 847.39 97.52 37.39 Other Income 33.05 7.89 7.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 880.44 105.41 45.28 Interest 94.11 72.70 33.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 786.33 32.71 11.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 786.33 32.71 11.55 Tax 197.71 7.96 2.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 588.62 24.75 8.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 588.62 24.75 8.64 Equity Share Capital 490.58 490.58 490.58 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.00 0.50 0.18 Diluted EPS 12.00 0.50 0.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.00 0.50 0.18 Diluted EPS 12.00 0.50 0.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited