NFL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,768.78 crore, up 32.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,768.78 crore in December 2018 up 32.67% from Rs. 2,840.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.92 crore in December 2018 up 97.94% from Rs. 52.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.18 crore in December 2018 up 65.9% from Rs. 161.05 crore in December 2017.

NFL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2017.

NFL shares closed at 35.20 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -49.57% over the last 12 months.