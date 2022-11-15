English
    NFL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,756.69 crore, up 83.07% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,756.69 crore in September 2022 up 83.07% from Rs. 3,690.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.79 crore in September 2022 down 9.49% from Rs. 16.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.71 crore in September 2022 up 1.12% from Rs. 190.58 crore in September 2021.

    NFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

    NFL shares closed at 51.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.39% returns over the last 6 months and -8.99% over the last 12 months.

    National Fertilizers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,756.696,454.653,690.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,756.696,454.653,690.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,045.072,554.171,190.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,735.94803.31926.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,586.76842.28102.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost157.25165.68146.51
    Depreciation87.3086.9982.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,220.371,808.601,144.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.52193.6297.83
    Other Income7.897.6810.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.41201.30108.32
    Interest72.7051.2033.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.71150.1074.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.71150.1074.65
    Tax7.9638.5018.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.75111.6055.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.75111.6055.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-9.9613.86-39.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.79125.4616.34
    Equity Share Capital490.58490.58490.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.502.560.33
    Diluted EPS0.502.560.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.502.560.33
    Diluted EPS0.502.560.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #National Fertilizers #NFL #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am