NFL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,267.84 crore, up 41.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Fertilizers are:
Net Sales at Rs 6,267.84 crore in March 2023 up 41.09% from Rs. 4,442.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 235.95 crore in March 2023 down 3993.56% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 186.82 crore in March 2023 down 199.8% from Rs. 187.20 crore in March 2022.
NFL shares closed at 70.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.03% returns over the last 6 months and 33.36% over the last 12 months.
|National Fertilizers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,267.84
|10,137.34
|4,442.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,267.84
|10,137.34
|4,442.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,258.09
|2,805.30
|2,156.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,666.98
|3,816.93
|1,698.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-384.36
|302.42
|-1,472.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|122.93
|213.28
|181.85
|Depreciation
|88.92
|89.63
|85.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,935.02
|2,062.39
|1,698.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-419.74
|847.39
|93.78
|Other Income
|144.00
|33.05
|7.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-275.74
|880.44
|101.74
|Interest
|83.63
|94.11
|38.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-359.37
|786.33
|63.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-359.37
|786.33
|63.65
|Tax
|-90.50
|197.71
|15.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-268.87
|588.62
|48.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-268.87
|588.62
|48.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|32.92
|-34.59
|-42.11
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-235.95
|554.03
|6.06
|Equity Share Capital
|490.58
|490.58
|490.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.81
|11.29
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.81
|11.29
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.81
|11.29
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.81
|11.29
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited