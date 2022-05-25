 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NFL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,442.29 crore, up 50.02% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,442.29 crore in March 2022 up 50.02% from Rs. 2,961.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022 up 163.59% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.20 crore in March 2022 up 47.46% from Rs. 126.95 crore in March 2021.

NFL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

NFL shares closed at 52.90 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -20.87% over the last 12 months.

National Fertilizers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,442.29 5,091.71 2,961.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,442.29 5,091.71 2,961.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,156.19 1,695.58 1,075.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,698.42 1,494.64 295.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,472.22 261.64 304.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 181.85 152.35 154.89
Depreciation 85.46 84.67 77.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,698.81 1,365.44 1,017.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.78 37.39 36.40
Other Income 7.96 7.89 12.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.74 45.28 49.32
Interest 38.09 33.73 52.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.65 11.55 -3.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.65 11.55 -3.31
Tax 15.48 2.91 -0.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.17 8.64 -3.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.17 8.64 -3.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -42.11 -31.72 -6.49
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.06 -23.08 -9.53
Equity Share Capital 490.58 490.58 490.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -0.47 -0.19
Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.47 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -0.47 -0.19
Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.47 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:22 am
