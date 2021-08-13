NFL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,632.39 crore, down 7.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,632.39 crore in June 2021 down 7.04% from Rs. 2,831.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.33 crore in June 2021 down 187.09% from Rs. 108.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.60 crore in June 2021 down 68.28% from Rs. 329.81 crore in June 2020.

NFL shares closed at 57.90 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.26% returns over the last 6 months and 55.02% over the last 12 months.