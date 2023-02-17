NFL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,137.34 crore, up 99.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,137.34 crore in December 2022 up 99.09% from Rs. 5,091.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 554.03 crore in December 2022 up 2500.48% from Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 970.07 crore in December 2022 up 646.49% from Rs. 129.95 crore in December 2021.