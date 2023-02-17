 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NFL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,137.34 crore, up 99.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,137.34 crore in December 2022 up 99.09% from Rs. 5,091.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 554.03 crore in December 2022 up 2500.48% from Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 970.07 crore in December 2022 up 646.49% from Rs. 129.95 crore in December 2021.

National Fertilizers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,137.34 6,756.69 5,091.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,137.34 6,756.69 5,091.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,805.30 3,045.07 1,695.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 3,816.93 2,735.94 1,494.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 302.42 -1,586.76 261.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 213.28 157.25 152.35
Depreciation 89.63 87.30 84.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,062.39 2,220.37 1,365.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 847.39 97.52 37.39
Other Income 33.05 7.89 7.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 880.44 105.41 45.28
Interest 94.11 72.70 33.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 786.33 32.71 11.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 786.33 32.71 11.55
Tax 197.71 7.96 2.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 588.62 24.75 8.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 588.62 24.75 8.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -34.59 -9.96 -31.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 554.03 14.79 -23.08
Equity Share Capital 490.58 490.58 490.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.29 0.50 -0.47
Diluted EPS 11.29 0.50 -0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.29 0.50 -0.47
Diluted EPS 11.29 0.50 -0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited