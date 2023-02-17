English
    NFL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,137.34 crore, up 99.09% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,137.34 crore in December 2022 up 99.09% from Rs. 5,091.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 554.03 crore in December 2022 up 2500.48% from Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 970.07 crore in December 2022 up 646.49% from Rs. 129.95 crore in December 2021.

    NFL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

    NFL shares closed at 64.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.61% returns over the last 6 months and 27.35% over the last 12 months.

    National Fertilizers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,137.346,756.695,091.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,137.346,756.695,091.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,805.303,045.071,695.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods3,816.932,735.941,494.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks302.42-1,586.76261.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost213.28157.25152.35
    Depreciation89.6387.3084.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,062.392,220.371,365.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax847.3997.5237.39
    Other Income33.057.897.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax880.44105.4145.28
    Interest94.1172.7033.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax786.3332.7111.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax786.3332.7111.55
    Tax197.717.962.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities588.6224.758.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period588.6224.758.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-34.59-9.96-31.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates554.0314.79-23.08
    Equity Share Capital490.58490.58490.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.290.50-0.47
    Diluted EPS11.290.50-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.290.50-0.47
    Diluted EPS11.290.50-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
