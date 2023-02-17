NFL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,137.34 crore, up 99.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,137.34 crore in December 2022 up 99.09% from Rs. 5,091.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 554.03 crore in December 2022 up 2500.48% from Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 970.07 crore in December 2022 up 646.49% from Rs. 129.95 crore in December 2021.

NFL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

NFL shares closed at 64.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.61% returns over the last 6 months and 27.35% over the last 12 months.