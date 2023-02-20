Nexus Surgical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nexus Surgical and Medicare Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 83% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 62.93% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 70% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.
Nexus Surgical EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2021.
|Nexus Surgical shares closed at 10.51 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and 135.65% over the last 12 months.
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.30
|--
|1.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.30
|--
|1.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.10
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.09
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|-0.18
|0.60
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|-0.18
|0.60
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|-0.18
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|-0.18
|0.60
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.04
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|-0.14
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|-0.14
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|5.47
|5.47
|5.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|-0.26
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|-0.26
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|-0.26
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|-0.26
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited