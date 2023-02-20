Nexus Surgical Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 83% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.30 -- 1.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.30 -- 1.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.06 0.10 0.05 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.06 0.09 1.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 -0.18 0.60 Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 -0.18 0.60 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 -0.18 0.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.18 -0.18 0.60 Tax 0.05 -0.04 0.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 -0.14 0.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 -0.14 0.37 Equity Share Capital 5.47 5.47 5.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.25 -0.26 0.68 Diluted EPS 0.25 -0.26 0.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.25 -0.26 0.68 Diluted EPS 0.25 -0.26 0.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited