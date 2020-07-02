Nexus Comm Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, down 26.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in March 2020 down 26.13% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2020 down 6174.52% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 312.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Nexus Comm shares closed at 10.10 on May 26, 2020 (BSE)