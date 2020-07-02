Nexus Comm Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, down 26.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nexus Commodities And Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in March 2020 down 26.13% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2020 down 6174.52% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 312.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.
|Nexus Commodities And Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.95
|0.08
|1.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.95
|0.08
|1.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.08
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.05
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.05
|-0.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.05
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|-5.35
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.18
|-0.05
|-0.08
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.20
|-0.05
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.20
|-0.05
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.47
|5.47
|5.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.49
|-0.10
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-9.49
|-0.10
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.49
|-0.10
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-9.49
|-0.10
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
