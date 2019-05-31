Nexus Comm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 22348.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in March 2019 up 22348.28% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 3.04% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

Nexus Comm shares closed at 11.67 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)