Next Mediaworks Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 6.86% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2018 up 6.86% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2018 down 64.95% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2018 down 121.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 15.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -32.55% over the last 12 months.