Next Mediaworks Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 6.86% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2018 up 6.86% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2018 down 64.95% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2018 down 121.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.
Next Mediaworks shares closed at 15.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -32.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Next Mediaworks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.19
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.19
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.30
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.19
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.31
|-0.39
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.22
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.09
|-0.14
|Interest
|0.35
|0.32
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.40
|-0.40
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|-0.40
|-0.40
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|-0.40
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|-0.40
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|66.86
|66.86
|66.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited