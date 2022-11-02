Next Mediaworks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore in September 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 6.25 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in September 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 104.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.
Next Mediaworks shares closed at 5.80 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 10.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Next Mediaworks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.89
|7.98
|6.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.89
|7.98
|6.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.77
|2.34
|2.43
|Depreciation
|2.35
|2.25
|2.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.24
|6.13
|6.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.47
|-2.74
|-4.80
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.93
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.30
|-1.81
|-3.44
|Interest
|4.68
|4.49
|4.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.98
|-6.30
|-7.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.98
|-6.30
|-7.47
|Tax
|-0.03
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.95
|-6.30
|-7.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.95
|-6.30
|-7.47
|Minority Interest
|3.04
|2.75
|3.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.91
|-3.55
|-4.14
|Equity Share Capital
|66.89
|66.89
|66.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.53
|-1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.53
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.53
|-1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.53
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited