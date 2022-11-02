 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Next Mediaworks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore in September 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 6.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in September 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 104.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 5.80 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 10.48% over the last 12 months.

Next Mediaworks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.89 7.98 6.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.89 7.98 6.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.77 2.34 2.43
Depreciation 2.35 2.25 2.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.24 6.13 6.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.47 -2.74 -4.80
Other Income 1.17 0.93 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.30 -1.81 -3.44
Interest 4.68 4.49 4.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.98 -6.30 -7.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.98 -6.30 -7.47
Tax -0.03 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.95 -6.30 -7.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.95 -6.30 -7.47
Minority Interest 3.04 2.75 3.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.91 -3.55 -4.14
Equity Share Capital 66.89 66.89 66.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.53 -1.12
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.53 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.53 -1.12
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.53 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 09:55 am
