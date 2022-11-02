English
    Next Mediaworks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore in September 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 6.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in September 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 104.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

    Next Mediaworks shares closed at 5.80 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 10.48% over the last 12 months.

    Next Mediaworks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.897.986.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.897.986.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.772.342.43
    Depreciation2.352.252.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.246.136.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.47-2.74-4.80
    Other Income1.170.931.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.30-1.81-3.44
    Interest4.684.494.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.98-6.30-7.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.98-6.30-7.47
    Tax-0.03----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.95-6.30-7.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.95-6.30-7.47
    Minority Interest3.042.753.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.91-3.55-4.14
    Equity Share Capital66.8966.8966.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.53-1.12
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.53--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.53-1.12
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.53--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 2, 2022 09:55 am