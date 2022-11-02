Next Mediaworks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.89 crore in September 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 6.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.91 crore in September 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 104.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 5.80 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 10.48% over the last 12 months.