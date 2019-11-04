Next Mediaworks Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.05 crore, down 17.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.05 crore in September 2019 down 17.92% from Rs. 19.56 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2019 up 13.49% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2019 up 10.78% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2018.
Next Mediaworks shares closed at 11.00 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.23% returns over the last 6 months and -30.16% over the last 12 months.
|Next Mediaworks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.05
|13.11
|19.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.05
|13.11
|19.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.24
|5.79
|6.12
|Depreciation
|3.20
|3.13
|2.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.85
|8.30
|11.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.23
|-4.10
|-0.46
|Other Income
|2.01
|0.22
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-3.89
|0.04
|Interest
|2.82
|2.21
|2.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.04
|-6.10
|-2.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.34
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.04
|-6.10
|-1.95
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.07
|-6.10
|-1.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.07
|-6.10
|-1.95
|Minority Interest
|1.99
|2.45
|0.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.08
|-3.65
|-1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|66.89
|66.86
|66.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.55
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.55
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.55
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.55
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
