Next Mediaworks Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.05 crore, down 17.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.05 crore in September 2019 down 17.92% from Rs. 19.56 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2019 up 13.49% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2019 up 10.78% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2018.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 11.00 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.23% returns over the last 6 months and -30.16% over the last 12 months.