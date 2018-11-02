Next Mediaworks Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore, Up 2.83% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.56 16.73 19.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.56 16.73 19.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.12 4.94 6.11 Depreciation 2.65 2.66 2.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.24 10.20 11.06 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -1.06 -0.97 Other Income 0.50 0.53 0.69 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.53 -0.28 Interest 2.33 2.37 2.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.29 -2.90 -3.03 Exceptional Items 0.34 -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.95 -2.90 -3.03 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.95 -2.90 -3.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.95 -2.90 -3.03 Minority Interest 0.70 1.15 1.18 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.25 -1.75 -1.85 Equity Share Capital 66.86 66.86 66.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.29 -0.43 -0.45 Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.43 -0.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.29 -0.43 -0.45 Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.43 -0.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited