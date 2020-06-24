Next Mediaworks Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore, up 4.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore in March 2020 up 4.4% from Rs. 11.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2020 down 173.32% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020 up 90.44% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2019.
Next Mediaworks shares closed at 6.30 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.52% returns over the last 6 months and -53.68% over the last 12 months.
|Next Mediaworks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.97
|15.08
|11.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.97
|15.08
|11.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.51
|4.42
|6.22
|Depreciation
|3.19
|3.10
|2.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.63
|8.64
|11.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.36
|-1.08
|-8.44
|Other Income
|2.70
|0.03
|0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.67
|-1.05
|-7.60
|Interest
|3.11
|2.61
|2.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.78
|-3.66
|-9.66
|Exceptional Items
|-20.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.78
|-3.66
|-9.66
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.79
|-3.66
|-9.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.79
|-3.66
|-9.66
|Minority Interest
|12.50
|1.57
|4.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.29
|-2.09
|-5.23
|Equity Share Capital
|66.89
|66.89
|66.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|-0.31
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-2.14
|-0.31
|-0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|-0.31
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-2.14
|-0.31
|-0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:55 am