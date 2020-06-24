Next Mediaworks Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore, up 4.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore in March 2020 up 4.4% from Rs. 11.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.29 crore in March 2020 down 173.32% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020 up 90.44% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2019.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 6.30 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.52% returns over the last 6 months and -53.68% over the last 12 months.