    Next Mediaworks Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore, up 12.41% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore in June 2023 up 12.41% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2023 down 13.52% from Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

    Next Mediaworks shares closed at 4.95 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.66% returns over the last 6 months and -3.88% over the last 12 months.

    Next Mediaworks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.9710.037.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.9710.037.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.272.312.34
    Depreciation2.202.032.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.258.236.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.75-2.54-2.74
    Other Income0.951.250.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.80-1.29-1.81
    Interest5.004.714.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.80-6.00-6.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.80-6.00-6.30
    Tax--0.07--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.80-6.07-6.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.80-6.07-6.30
    Minority Interest2.772.412.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.03-3.66-3.55
    Equity Share Capital66.8966.8966.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.55-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.55-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.55-0.53
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.55-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:55 am

