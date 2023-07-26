Next Mediaworks Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore, up 12.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.97 crore in June 2023 up 12.41% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2023 down 13.52% from Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 4.95 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.66% returns over the last 6 months and -3.88% over the last 12 months.