Next Mediaworks Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore, up 166.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore in June 2022 up 166.89% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2022 up 37.17% from Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 109.65% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2021.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 6.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.02% returns over the last 12 months.