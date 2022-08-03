 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Next Mediaworks Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore, up 166.89% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore in June 2022 up 166.89% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2022 up 37.17% from Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 109.65% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2021.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 6.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.02% returns over the last 12 months.

Next Mediaworks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.98 7.78 2.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.98 7.78 2.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.34 2.10 2.19
Depreciation 2.25 2.30 2.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.13 7.66 6.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.74 -4.28 -7.80
Other Income 0.93 1.30 0.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.81 -2.98 -6.90
Interest 4.49 4.23 3.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.30 -7.21 -10.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.30 -7.21 -10.38
Tax -- 0.03 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.30 -7.24 -10.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.30 -7.24 -10.38
Minority Interest 2.75 3.19 4.73
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.55 -4.05 -5.65
Equity Share Capital 66.89 66.89 66.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.60 -0.84
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.60 -0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.60 -0.84
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.60 -0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:00 am
