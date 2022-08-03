Next Mediaworks Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore, up 166.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore in June 2022 up 166.89% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2022 up 37.17% from Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 109.65% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2021.
Next Mediaworks shares closed at 6.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.02% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Next Mediaworks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.98
|7.78
|2.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.98
|7.78
|2.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.34
|2.10
|2.19
|Depreciation
|2.25
|2.30
|2.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.13
|7.66
|6.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.74
|-4.28
|-7.80
|Other Income
|0.93
|1.30
|0.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|-2.98
|-6.90
|Interest
|4.49
|4.23
|3.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.30
|-7.21
|-10.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.30
|-7.21
|-10.38
|Tax
|--
|0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.30
|-7.24
|-10.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.30
|-7.24
|-10.38
|Minority Interest
|2.75
|3.19
|4.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.55
|-4.05
|-5.65
|Equity Share Capital
|66.89
|66.89
|66.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.60
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.60
|-0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.60
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.60
|-0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited