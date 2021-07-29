Next Mediaworks Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, up 48.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in June 2021 up 48.7% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2021 up 12.17% from Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2021 up 30.17% from Rs. 6.53 crore in June 2020.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 5.75 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.65% returns over the last 6 months and 16.16% over the last 12 months.