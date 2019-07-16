Next Mediaworks Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.11 crore, down 21.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.11 crore in June 2019 down 21.64% from Rs. 16.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2019 down 107.79% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2019 down 135.68% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2018.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 13.35 on July 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.23% returns over the last 6 months and -11.30% over the last 12 months.