Next Mediaworks Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.11 crore, down 21.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.11 crore in June 2019 down 21.64% from Rs. 16.73 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2019 down 107.79% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2019 down 135.68% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2018.
Next Mediaworks shares closed at 13.35 on July 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.23% returns over the last 6 months and -11.30% over the last 12 months.
|Next Mediaworks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.11
|11.46
|16.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.11
|11.46
|16.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.79
|6.22
|4.94
|Depreciation
|3.13
|2.58
|2.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.30
|11.10
|10.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.10
|-8.44
|-1.06
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.84
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.89
|-7.60
|-0.53
|Interest
|2.21
|2.06
|2.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.10
|-9.66
|-2.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.10
|-9.66
|-2.90
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.10
|-9.66
|-2.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.10
|-9.66
|-2.90
|Minority Interest
|2.45
|4.43
|1.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.65
|-5.23
|-1.75
|Equity Share Capital
|66.86
|66.86
|66.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.78
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.78
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.78
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.78
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited