Next Mediaworks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, up 19.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in December 2022 up 19.79% from Rs. 8.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 4.72% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 135.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.