Next Mediaworks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, up 19.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in December 2022 up 19.79% from Rs. 8.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 4.72% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 135.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

Next Mediaworks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.35 7.89 8.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.35 7.89 8.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.21 1.77 1.88
Depreciation 2.24 2.35 2.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.48 7.24 6.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.58 -3.47 -2.51
Other Income 1.27 1.17 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -2.30 -1.51
Interest 4.74 4.68 4.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.05 -6.98 -5.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.05 -6.98 -5.66
Tax -- -0.03 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.05 -6.95 -5.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.05 -6.95 -5.66
Minority Interest 2.02 3.04 2.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.03 -3.91 -3.18
Equity Share Capital 66.89 66.89 66.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -0.58 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.45 -0.58 -0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -0.58 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.45 -0.58 -0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited