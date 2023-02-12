English
    Next Mediaworks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, up 19.79% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in December 2022 up 19.79% from Rs. 8.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 4.72% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 135.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

    Next Mediaworks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.357.898.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.357.898.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.211.771.88
    Depreciation2.242.352.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.487.246.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.58-3.47-2.51
    Other Income1.271.171.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-2.30-1.51
    Interest4.744.684.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.05-6.98-5.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.05-6.98-5.66
    Tax---0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.05-6.95-5.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.05-6.95-5.66
    Minority Interest2.023.042.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.03-3.91-3.18
    Equity Share Capital66.8966.8966.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.58-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.58-0.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.58-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.58-0.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited