Next Mediaworks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore, up 19.79% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.35 crore in December 2022 up 19.79% from Rs. 8.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 4.72% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 135.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.
Next Mediaworks shares closed at 5.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.62% returns over the last 6 months and -22.38% over the last 12 months.
|Next Mediaworks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.35
|7.89
|8.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.35
|7.89
|8.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.21
|1.77
|1.88
|Depreciation
|2.24
|2.35
|2.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.48
|7.24
|6.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|-3.47
|-2.51
|Other Income
|1.27
|1.17
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-2.30
|-1.51
|Interest
|4.74
|4.68
|4.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.05
|-6.98
|-5.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.05
|-6.98
|-5.66
|Tax
|--
|-0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.05
|-6.95
|-5.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.05
|-6.95
|-5.66
|Minority Interest
|2.02
|3.04
|2.48
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.03
|-3.91
|-3.18
|Equity Share Capital
|66.89
|66.89
|66.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.58
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.58
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.58
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.58
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited