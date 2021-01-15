Next Mediaworks Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore, down 55.37% Y-o-Y
January 15, 2021 / 11:35 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Next Mediaworks are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore in December 2020 down 55.37% from Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2020 down 126.26% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2020 down 244.88% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019.
Next Mediaworks shares closed at 6.05 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -31.25% over the last 12 months.
|Next Mediaworks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.73
|4.14
|15.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.73
|4.14
|15.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.30
|2.49
|4.42
|Depreciation
|2.37
|2.39
|3.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.56
|7.64
|8.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.50
|-8.39
|-1.08
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.40
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.34
|-7.99
|-1.05
|Interest
|3.14
|3.10
|2.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.49
|-11.09
|-3.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.49
|-11.09
|-3.66
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.53
|-11.09
|-3.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.53
|-11.09
|-3.66
|Minority Interest
|3.80
|5.08
|1.57
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.73
|-6.01
|-2.09
|Equity Share Capital
|66.89
|66.89
|66.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|-0.90
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.90
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|-0.90
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|-0.90
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited