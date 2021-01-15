Next Mediaworks Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore, down 55.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore in December 2020 down 55.37% from Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2020 down 126.26% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2020 down 244.88% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 6.05 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -31.25% over the last 12 months.