    Newtime Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 380% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newtime Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 380% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 14.27% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 215% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.Newtime Infra shares closed at 13.82 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.72% returns over the last 6 months
    Newtime Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.600.500.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.600.500.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.130.13
    Depreciation0.000.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.280.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.09-0.20
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.09-0.20
    Interest0.890.870.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.66-0.78-0.99
    Exceptional Items---0.140.22
    P/L Before Tax-0.66-0.92-0.77
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.66-0.92-0.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.66-0.92-0.77
    Equity Share Capital17.0317.0317.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.05-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.05-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.05-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.05-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

