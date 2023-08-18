Newtime Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 380% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.60 0.50 0.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.60 0.50 0.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.11 0.13 0.13 Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.26 0.28 0.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.09 -0.20 Other Income 0.00 0.00 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.09 -0.20 Interest 0.89 0.87 0.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.66 -0.78 -0.99 Exceptional Items -- -0.14 0.22 P/L Before Tax -0.66 -0.92 -0.77 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.66 -0.92 -0.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.66 -0.92 -0.77 Equity Share Capital 17.03 17.03 17.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited