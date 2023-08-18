Newtime Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 380% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2023 up 380% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 up 161.79% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 215% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Newtime Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Newtime Infra shares closed at 13.82 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.72% returns over the last 6 months