Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Newly listed CSB Bank logs Q3 net profit of Rs 28 cr

The lender's total income during the quarter stood at Rs 439.29 crore as against Rs 405.77 crore in the same period of 2018-19, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Kerala-based CSB Bank, which got listed on the exchanges in December, on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 28.14 crore for the third quarter ended December. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 74 lakh in October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

On asset front, gross non-performing assets stood at 3.22 per cent of the gross advances at the end of December 2019 as against 7.52 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs stood at 1.98 per cent as against 3.67 per cent.

The bank's provisioning for bad loans for the quarter stood at Rs 35.29 crore, higher than Rs 27.01 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's shares were listed on BSE and NSE on December 4, 2019.

Shares of CSB Bank on Tuesday closed 2.59 per cent higher at Rs 186.50 on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 10:04 pm

