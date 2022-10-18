Newgen Software Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.76 crore, up 19.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.76 crore in September 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 169.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.49 crore in September 2022 down 20.85% from Rs. 34.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.42 crore in September 2022 down 20.64% from Rs. 49.67 crore in September 2021.

Newgen Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.01 in September 2021.

Newgen Software shares closed at 362.05 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.85% returns over the last 6 months and -41.25% over the last 12 months.