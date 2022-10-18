 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Newgen Software Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.76 crore, up 19.08% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.76 crore in September 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 169.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.49 crore in September 2022 down 20.85% from Rs. 34.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.42 crore in September 2022 down 20.64% from Rs. 49.67 crore in September 2021.

Newgen Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.01 in September 2021.

Newgen Software shares closed at 362.05 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.85% returns over the last 6 months and -41.25% over the last 12 months.

Newgen Software Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.76 167.70 169.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.76 167.70 169.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.64 96.54 87.93
Depreciation 4.74 4.31 3.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.82 53.59 38.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.56 13.26 39.01
Other Income 7.11 9.64 6.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.68 22.90 45.83
Interest 1.08 0.77 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.60 22.14 45.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.60 22.14 45.32
Tax 6.11 3.29 10.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.49 18.84 34.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.49 18.84 34.73
Equity Share Capital 69.62 69.60 69.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 2.71 5.01
Diluted EPS 3.93 2.69 4.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 2.71 5.01
Diluted EPS 3.93 2.69 4.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:00 pm
