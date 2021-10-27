Newgen Software Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 169.44 crore, up 16.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.44 crore in September 2021 up 16.71% from Rs. 145.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.73 crore in September 2021 up 26.22% from Rs. 27.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.67 crore in September 2021 up 20.06% from Rs. 41.37 crore in September 2020.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 5.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.98 in September 2020.

Newgen Software shares closed at 588.70 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 84.60% returns over the last 6 months and 131.59% over the last 12 months.