Newgen Software Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 145.17 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.17 crore in September 2020 up 10.71% from Rs. 131.13 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.52 crore in September 2020 up 745.77% from Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.37 crore in September 2020 up 245.33% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2019.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2019.

Newgen Software shares closed at 246.05 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 109.14% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.