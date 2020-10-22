172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|newgen-software-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-145-17-crore-up-10-71-y-o-y-5996861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Newgen Software Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 145.17 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.17 crore in September 2020 up 10.71% from Rs. 131.13 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.52 crore in September 2020 up 745.77% from Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.37 crore in September 2020 up 245.33% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2019.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2019.

Newgen Software shares closed at 246.05 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 109.14% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations145.17112.29131.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations145.17112.29131.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost60.5465.3478.18
Depreciation4.455.294.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses46.1834.3945.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.997.262.72
Other Income2.933.804.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9211.067.50
Interest0.741.733.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.189.334.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax36.189.334.20
Tax8.662.150.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.527.183.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.527.183.25
Equity Share Capital69.1769.1368.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.981.040.47
Diluted EPS3.951.030.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.981.040.47
Diluted EPS3.951.030.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Newgen Software #Newgen Software Technologies Ltd #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.