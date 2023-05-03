English
    Newgen Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 283.44 crore, up 34.61% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 283.44 crore in March 2023 up 34.61% from Rs. 210.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.38 crore in March 2023 up 36.06% from Rs. 56.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.57 crore in March 2023 up 42.15% from Rs. 69.34 crore in March 2022.

    Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 10.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.08 in March 2022.

    Newgen Software shares closed at 566.00 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.34% over the last 12 months.

    Newgen Software Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations283.44234.90210.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations283.44234.90210.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost119.43107.5993.64
    Depreciation5.334.793.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.5671.5853.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.1350.9459.74
    Other Income7.119.285.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.2460.2365.42
    Interest1.040.991.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.2059.2363.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax92.2059.2363.99
    Tax15.8212.057.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.3847.1856.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.3847.1856.14
    Equity Share Capital69.6669.6469.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.976.788.08
    Diluted EPS10.736.758.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.976.788.08
    Diluted EPS10.736.758.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am