Newgen Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 283.44 crore, up 34.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.44 crore in March 2023 up 34.61% from Rs. 210.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.38 crore in March 2023 up 36.06% from Rs. 56.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.57 crore in March 2023 up 42.15% from Rs. 69.34 crore in March 2022.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 10.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.08 in March 2022.

Newgen Software shares closed at 566.00 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.34% over the last 12 months.