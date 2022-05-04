 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Newgen Software Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.57 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 210.57 crore in March 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 183.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.14 crore in March 2022 up 12.28% from Rs. 50.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.34 crore in March 2022 up 2.95% from Rs. 67.35 crore in March 2021.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 8.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2021.

Newgen Software shares closed at 458.05 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.52% returns over the last 6 months and 39.35% over the last 12 months.

Newgen Software Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 210.57 186.20 183.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 210.57 186.20 183.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.64 87.59 82.14
Depreciation 3.92 3.87 4.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.27 43.60 38.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.74 51.14 58.48
Other Income 5.68 6.94 4.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.42 58.08 62.62
Interest 1.43 0.63 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.99 57.45 61.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.99 57.45 61.88
Tax 7.85 11.74 11.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.14 45.71 50.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.14 45.71 50.00
Equity Share Capital 69.54 69.49 69.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.08 6.58 7.22
Diluted EPS 8.04 6.29 7.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.08 6.58 7.22
Diluted EPS 8.04 6.29 7.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 10:04 am
