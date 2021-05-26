Newgen Software Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.82 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.82 crore in March 2021 up 7.26% from Rs. 171.37 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.00 crore in March 2021 up 34.36% from Rs. 37.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.35 crore in March 2021 up 20.92% from Rs. 55.70 crore in March 2020.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 7.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.39 in March 2020.

Newgen Software shares closed at 365.85 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.58% returns over the last 6 months and 145.45% over the last 12 months.