Newgen Software Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 223.60 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.60 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 167.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.97 crore in June 2023 up 48.44% from Rs. 18.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.55 crore in June 2023 up 45.35% from Rs. 27.21 crore in June 2022.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.71 in June 2022.

Newgen Software shares closed at 717.10 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 74.52% returns over the last 6 months and 87.18% over the last 12 months.