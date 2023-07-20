English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Newgen Software Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 223.60 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 223.60 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 167.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.97 crore in June 2023 up 48.44% from Rs. 18.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.55 crore in June 2023 up 45.35% from Rs. 27.21 crore in June 2022.

    Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.71 in June 2022.

    Newgen Software shares closed at 717.10 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 74.52% returns over the last 6 months and 87.18% over the last 12 months.

    Newgen Software Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations223.60283.44167.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations223.60283.44167.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost120.55119.4396.54
    Depreciation5.335.334.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.4572.5653.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2786.1313.26
    Other Income11.957.119.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.2293.2422.90
    Interest1.071.040.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.1592.2022.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.1592.2022.14
    Tax5.1815.823.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.9776.3818.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.9776.3818.84
    Equity Share Capital69.6969.6669.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.0210.972.71
    Diluted EPS3.9310.732.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.0210.972.71
    Diluted EPS3.9310.732.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Newgen Software #Newgen Software Technologies #Results
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!