Newgen Software Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.70 crore, up 15.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.70 crore in June 2022 up 15.99% from Rs. 144.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.84 crore in June 2022 down 2.94% from Rs. 19.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.21 crore in June 2022 down 9.57% from Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2021.

Newgen Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2021.

Newgen Software shares closed at 383.10 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)