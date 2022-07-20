 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Newgen Software Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.70 crore, up 15.99% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 167.70 crore in June 2022 up 15.99% from Rs. 144.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.84 crore in June 2022 down 2.94% from Rs. 19.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.21 crore in June 2022 down 9.57% from Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2021.

Newgen Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2021.

Newgen Software shares closed at 383.10 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)

Newgen Software Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 167.70 210.57 144.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 167.70 210.57 144.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.54 93.64 79.74
Depreciation 4.31 3.92 3.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.59 53.27 45.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.26 59.74 15.90
Other Income 9.64 5.68 10.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.90 65.42 26.39
Interest 0.77 1.43 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.14 63.99 25.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.14 63.99 25.79
Tax 3.29 7.85 6.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.84 56.14 19.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.84 56.14 19.41
Equity Share Capital 69.60 69.54 69.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 8.08 2.80
Diluted EPS 2.69 8.04 2.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 8.08 2.80
Diluted EPS 2.69 8.04 2.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
