Newgen Software Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 144.58 crore, up 28.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.58 crore in June 2021 up 28.76% from Rs. 112.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.41 crore in June 2021 up 170.24% from Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2021 up 84.04% from Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2020.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2020.

Newgen Software shares closed at 699.55 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 120.19% returns over the last 6 months and 300.20% over the last 12 months.