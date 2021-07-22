MARKET NEWS

Newgen Software Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 144.58 crore, up 28.76% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 144.58 crore in June 2021 up 28.76% from Rs. 112.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.41 crore in June 2021 up 170.24% from Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2021 up 84.04% from Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2020.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2020.

Newgen Software shares closed at 664.60 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.19% returns over the last 6 months and 280.21% over the last 12 months.

Newgen Software Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations144.58183.82112.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations144.58183.82112.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost79.7482.1465.34
Depreciation3.704.735.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses45.2438.4734.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9058.487.26
Other Income10.494.143.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3962.6211.06
Interest0.600.741.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.7961.889.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.7961.889.33
Tax6.3811.882.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4150.007.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4150.007.18
Equity Share Capital69.3669.3169.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.807.221.04
Diluted EPS2.777.121.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.807.221.04
Diluted EPS2.777.121.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 22, 2021 12:02 pm

