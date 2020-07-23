Newgen Software Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.29 crore, down 1.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.29 crore in June 2020 down 1.13% from Rs. 113.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2020 up 319.53% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2020 up 95.57% from Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2019.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2019.

Newgen Software shares closed at 195.70 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.54% returns over the last 6 months and -31.57% over the last 12 months.