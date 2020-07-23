App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Newgen Software Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.29 crore, down 1.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.29 crore in June 2020 down 1.13% from Rs. 113.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2020 up 319.53% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2020 up 95.57% from Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2019.

Newgen Software EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2019.

Newgen Software shares closed at 195.70 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.54% returns over the last 6 months and -31.57% over the last 12 months.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations112.29171.37113.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations112.29171.37113.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost65.3471.5566.23
Depreciation5.294.804.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.3953.2241.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2641.811.05
Other Income3.809.082.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0650.903.99
Interest1.733.421.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.3347.482.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.3347.482.21
Tax2.1510.270.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.1837.211.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.1837.211.71
Equity Share Capital69.1369.0968.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.045.390.25
Diluted EPS1.035.380.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.045.390.25
Diluted EPS1.035.380.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 09:31 am

